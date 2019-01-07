Kristina Parchomchuk via Getty Images A bluebottle jellyfish pictured on a beach in New Zealand.

Around 13,00 people have been stung by jellyfish off the coast of Australia in the past week after huge numbers of the creatures were blown inland by unusually strong winds.

Beaches along the heavily populated Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast regions of Queensland have been closed as colonies of bluebottle jellyfish cause what local media has dubbed an “invasion”.

The creature’s stings are painful but not life-threatening and people have been advised to stay out of the water.