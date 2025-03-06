I’m A Flight Attendant — Here’s The Secret Code We Use When We Fancy A Passenger

izusek via Getty Images

If you are a frequent flyer, you will likely have become accustomed and even numb to the chatter between flight attendants. After all, keeping a whole plane full of people safe, fed, watered and sane is no mean feat, chatting throughout the flight seems pretty essential.

However, according to one flight attendant, some of the code words that we hear are less serious than we’d think and actually, our pals in the cabin crew are sometimes just having a little fun.

We spoke with anonymous flight attendants who have paired up with the travel experts at eShores to uncover exactly what they’re are swapping stories about while we’re soaring through the skies.

What the code words that flight attendants use mean

Our anonymous expert reveals that flight attendant lingo can often just be flirtatious and fun, saying: “If you hear them refer to someone as ‘Bob’, they are using the secret acronym ‘babe on board’.

“When you are disembarking from the aircraft, if the flight attendant says ‘cheerio’ to you this could also be code they have a secret crush!”

Our anonymous source adds: “We always run back to the galley and let the rest of the crew know where the sexy passenger is sat, we will be extra nice to them and give them freebies. I can confirm phone numbers have definitely been written on napkins!”

Plus, if you do feel a certain connection with flight attendants — platonic or otherwise — they may actually be up for partying with you.

The flight attendant says: “Airline crew love partying with their passengers, especially in Vegas. Numbers are always exchanged on a flight so be brave and ask a flight attendant out, because they may just say ‘yes’ and know the best spots to go!”

