Bono And U2's The Edge Busk For Dublin’s Homeless In Festive Singalong

Bono urged people to dig deep into their pockets and bring hope to the homeless as he led a Christmas Eve busk in Dublin city centre.

U2′s frontman and guitarist The Edge joined dozens of other performers outside the atmospheric 19th-century Gaiety Theatre in the heart of Dublin’s main Grafton Street shopping district.

An empty guitar case served as a collection vessel for the Simon Community housing charity.

Bono said: “As the buckets go around, fill them with silver, fill them with hope - the season of hope.”

Almost 10,000 people are without homes this festive season in Ireland, support group Focus Ireland has said, a major political issue a year out from a general election.

Sofa-surfing, sleeping in hostels, cars, tents and in street doorways is an acknowledged problem.