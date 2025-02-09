People Are Finally Learning Boo From Monsters Inc's Real Name, And I Had No Idea

Boo from Monsters Inc. with hands outstretched Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Remember the Recess epidsode when Randall found out Spinelli’s first name was actually Ashley?

I remember watching that and wondering why it was such a shocker on the playground ― after all, I reasoned, most people have first names. I couldn’t believe the kids of Third Street Elementary School hadn’t worked that out.

Then, I read a Reddit post shared to r/Pixar which made me realise I’m no better than those shocked cartoon kids.

The post, written by site user u/Readonly00, revealed that nope ― the little girl in Monsters Inc is not actually called “Boo.”

Shocked characters in Recess ABC

What’s her real name?

The post’s author shared that “Boo’s real name is Mary, the same as the young girl, Mary Gibbs, who voices Boo.”

They added, “This is only just visible on one of the drawings Boo makes in Mike and Sulley’s apartment.”

Film site ScreenRant confirmed the theory, calling the detail a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg.”

Mary Gibbs, who has since voiced characters in fellow Pixar flick Inside Out, was only two years old when she starred in the 2001 movie.

That meant a lot of the toddler’s “lines” were improvised ― and apparently, the production crew really did chase the toddler around the studio (like Sully and Boo did in the film) to record the appropriately adorable audio.

Mary from Monsters Inc. looking at a sheet of paper in her room. On closer look, the paper has "Mary" written on it twice in a child's handwriting Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Fans were touched by the detail

Commenters called the addition “quite sweet” (I’ll say).

They also wondered how an actor so young did such a superb job voicing Boo’s character ― “I was wondering how a really small child voices an animated character,” u/Readonly00 wrote.

The adorable detail even led some to ask whether another Monsters Inc. movie could be in the works.