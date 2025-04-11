Surprise Boost For Rachel Reeves As UK Economy Unexpectedly 'Grows Strongly'

Rachel Reeveswith defence secretary John Healey. via Associated Press

Rachel Reeves has received an unexpected boost after the UK economy “grew strongly”.

The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.5% in February – much higher than the 0.1% expected by economists.

According to the ONS, there was “widespread growth across both services and manufacturing industries”.

The figures are welcome news for the embattled chancellor after GDP flatlined with zero growth in January.

Reeves said: “These growth figures are an encouraging sign, but we are not complacent. We must keep going further and faster.

“The world has changed, and we have witnessed that change in recent weeks. I know this is an anxious time for families who are worried about the cost of living and British businesses who are worried about what this change means for them.

“This government will remain pragmatic and cool-headed as we seek to secure the best deal with the United States that is in our national interest. At the same time we will be relentless in our work to kickstart economic growth, provide security for working people and renewal for Britain.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The economy grew strongly in February with widespread growth across both services and manufacturing industries.

“Within services, computer programming, telecoms and car dealerships all had strong months, while in manufacturing, electronics and pharmaceuticals led the way and car manufacturing also picked up after its recent poor performance.

“Across the last three months as a whole, the economy also grew strongly with broad-based growth across services industries.”

GDP grew 0.5% in February 2025 and 0.6% in the 3-months to February 2025.



The economy grew strongly in February with widespread growth across both services and manufacturing industries.



Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said: “Since coming to office, Labour’s choices have killed growth stone dead and there is still a long way to go to recover.

“At the emergency budget, the forecasts for growth, inflation and borrowing all moved in the wrong direction because of Labour’s decisions.