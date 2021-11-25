Life

Amazon Black Friday: 25 Boring But Brilliant Deals You Won't Want To Miss

From bulk buys of cat food to car wash and razor refills, we scoured Amazon for the best bargains.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

The best boring but brilliant deals we’ve found on Amazon this <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/news/black-friday/" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="Black Friday" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6194f2fae4b0451e54f2daf4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/news/black-friday/" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link">Black Friday</a>.
Sean Anthony Eddy via Getty Images
The best boring but brilliant deals we’ve found on Amazon this Black Friday.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

While all around you are losing their heads, trying to buy a flat screen TVs or a cut-price Bugaboo baby pram, there’s a secret no one is telling you.

Black Friday is also a great time to be snapping up those boring but super handy essentials at hugely discounted prices. Think multi-packs of tea and coffee, bulk buys of cat food, razors and refills, and insoles for your shoes.

None of the following items are sexy, but they don’t have to be. Here are some of the best boring but brilliant deals we’ve found on Amazon this Black Friday.

1
Best you can get? That would be 56% off Gillette's ProShield Power Men's Razor (and refills)
Amazon
Get the Gillette ProShield Power Men's Razor + 9 Razor Blade Refills for £15.39 (was £34.99)
2
A Black Friday fave, save 30% on Command's Picture Hanging Strips
Amazon
Get Command Large White Picture Hanging Strips for £8.30 (was £11.79).
3
There's a delicious 48% off this Philips Air Fryer, surely the gadget of the moment
Amazon
Get Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large for £119.19 (was £230).
4
Save a miaow-worthy 45% on 120 pouches of Felix Doubly Delicious Cat Food
Amazon
Get 120 pouches of Felix As Good As It Looks Doubly Delicious Cat Food for £25.95 (was £46.95).
5
This Ceramic Non-Stick Frying Pan is more than half off.
Amazon
Get the Blue Diamond, Ceramic Non-Stick 24cm Frying Pan for £13.99 (was £30).
6
Each Tassimo Costa Latte Coffee Pods pack has 8 servings and there's 23% off a five pack
Amazon
Get 5 x Tassimo Costa Latte Coffee Pods (8 servings each, 40 servings) for £20.41 (was £26.45).
7
Get a massive 60% off this Cordless Steam Iron from Tefal
Amazon
Get Tefal's Freemove Air Cordless Steam Iron in blue for £32 (was £79.99).
8
Screw that, we're bagging a third off this Bosch PushDrive Cordless Screwdriver
Amazon
Get the Bosch PushDrive Cordless Screwdriver for £45 (was £64.99).
9
Get money off Clipper Organic Infusion Chamomile tea bags (now that is calming).
Amazon
Get Clipper Organic Infusion Chamomile 20 Tea Bags (Pack of 6) for £11.27 (was £12).
10
Save a massive 50% on this Hotpoint Freestanding Microwave
Amazon
Get the Hotpoint MWH 2621 MB Freestanding Microwave, 800W, 26L£85.49 (was £169.99).
11
These Scholl Gel Active Work Insoles might not be sexy but they do have 44% off
Amazon
Get the Scholl Gel Active Work Insoles for Men for £8.99 (were £16).
12
Quaker Oat So Simple Banana and Strawberry Porridge Pots are 46% off. Breakfast sorted!
Amazon
Get Quaker Oat So Simple Banana and Strawberry Porridge Pots, 58 g, Pack of 8 for £5.10 (was £9.52).
13
You'll always need more storage – so nab 41% off this set of six boxes
Amazon
Get the Iris Ohyama Set of 6 30L Storage Boxes for £41.99 (was £72.99)
14
These biodegradable Mum & You Baby Wet Wipes are 40% off.
Amazon
Get 12 Packs of Mum & You Wet Wipes (that's 672 Wipes) for £11.99 (was £19.99).
15
This Bathroom Butler has a tidy 40% off. Your toilet will thank you for it.
Amazon
Get the Sealskin Brix Toilet Butler for £26.99 (was £44.87).
16
Get stuck into 41% off UniBond No More Nails All Materials Adhesive
Amazon
Get UniBond No More Nails All Materials Adhesive for £7.12 (was £12).
17
This bad boy of the desk is 54% off and crunches up to 60 sheets.
Amazon
Get the Rexel Odyssey Heavy Duty Stapler for £17.40 (was £38.48).
18
Your cat (or ferret?!) will appreciate Frontline's Flea Treatment at 58% off
Amazon
Get Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for £16.39 (was £38.99)
19
Don't forget pets. Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs is 58% off.
Amazon
Get Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs for £22.19 (was £52.49)
20
This wall calendar is not mega stylish but it is mega useful and almost half price
Amazon
Get the Sasco 2022 Portrait Year Wall Planner with pen & stickers for £11.55 (was £21.79).
21
Get a smooth 51% off this Scholl Velvet Smooth Electric Foot File
Amazon
Get the Scholl Velvet Smooth Electric Foot File for £18.99 (was £39.99).
22
You can't take the shine off Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash at a nice 31% off.
Amazon
Get Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner for £12.49 (was £18).
23
Command's Picture Hanging Kit also has 37% off. No damage!
Amazon
Get Command Damage-Free Picture Hanging Kit for £11.96 (was £18.99)
24
Actually not boring, just brilliant, and 40% off for a tin of 24
Amazon
Get 24 Derwent Academy Drawing Pencils for £11.06 (were £18.49).
25
Ok, so not boring, but who knows when you'll need them? And they're 42% off right now
Amazon
Get Clearblue Triple Check Early Pregnancy Test 3-Pack for £9.89 (was £16.99).
