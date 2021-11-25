We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
While all around you are losing their heads, trying to buy a flat screen TVs or a cut-price Bugaboo baby pram, there’s a secret no one is telling you.
Black Friday is also a great time to be snapping up those boring but super handy essentials at hugely discounted prices. Think multi-packs of tea and coffee, bulk buys of cat food, razors and refills, and insoles for your shoes.
None of the following items are sexy, but they don’t have to be. Here are some of the best boring but brilliant deals we’ve found on Amazon this Black Friday.