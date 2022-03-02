Boris Johnson Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Having Committed War Crimes In Ukraine

House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has accused Vladimir Putin of have committed war crimes with his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister condemned Russia’s “abhorrent assault on a sovereign nation”.

“What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin’s regime, in the use of the munitions they have been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime,” Johnson said.

It is the first time the British government has accused Putin of being a war criminal.

The UN human rights office said on Tuesday it had recorded 136 civilian deaths including 13 children, but the real toll is believed to be far higher.

Roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the UN refugee agency warned the number could cross the one million mark soon.

Johnson told MPs he had also promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the UK would “accelerate” the delivery of weapons to aid the defence of his country.

It comes as Russian strikes that damaged the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv and the central square in Kharkiv have caused revulsion.

Western allies fear it is a sign of a shift in Russian tactics towards indiscriminate targeting of urban areas.

Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv following days of intensive bombardment.

Earlier, defence secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News Russia planned to “carpet-bomb cities, indiscriminately in some cases”.