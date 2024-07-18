Boris Johnson Acted Against The UK's National Interest By Meeting Trump, David Lammy Suggests

Donald Trump with Boris Johnson at the Republican convention. Twitter/X

Boris Johnson acted against the UK’s national interest by meeting Donald Trump earlier this week, foreign secretary David Lammy has suggested.

The former prime minister posted a picture on social meeting of him with Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Johnson said the former president was “on top form” despite the attempt on his life at a campaign rally last Saturday.

“We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy,” Johnson added.

Great to meet President Trump who is on top form after the shameful attempt on his life. We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy. pic.twitter.com/OEVZPZsRE1 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 16, 2024

On LBC this morning, presenter Tom Swarbrick asked if Johnson had followed the usual protocol by informing the Foreign Office that he was planning to meet the man hoping to become US president again later this year.

Lammy said: “I’m not sure that Boris Johnson consults either Keir Starmer or us on his plans. And I certainly didn’t know.”

Asked if he thought it was a good thing that Johnson met Trump, the foreign secretary said: “The record will show that I had a friendship with Barack Obama, prior to him becoming President of the United States of America.

“And about a year or so into office, he was dealing with David Cameron as PM. I would never have done anything to prejudice the UK national interests at that time.

“So the point you’re making is a serious one. I would hope that all former prime ministers would act in the UK national interests and not cut across us, particularly two weeks into office.”

Swarbrick then asked Lammy if he was “accusing Boris Johnson of acting against the UK’s national interest”.

Avoiding the question, he replied: “You know, I’m not interested actually in the past. I’m interested in the future.”