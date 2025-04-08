Boris Johnson Attacked By Ostrich In Hilarious Video Shared By His Wife

Boris Johnson/Ostrich Getty/Getty

It’s a good thing for Boris Johnson that ostriches can’t vote.

It seems that one of the giant birds recently attacked the former British prime minister while he was at a drive-through wildlife park in Texas.

At one point an ostrich came up to Johnson’s vehicle, leading his son to push his dad to feed the bird by hand. However, the bird quickly lunged its head through the open window.

Advertisement

Johnson was shocked by the ostrich and responded accordingly: “Cripes! Oh, fucking hell.”

The incident was filmed by Johnson’s wife, Carrie, who posted the incident on her Instagram page with the caption “Too funny not to share.”

The ostrich attack video is only the latest bizarre thing to happen to Johnson, who has had his share of wild moments caught on tape.

Advertisement

In July 2021, he attended the unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty only to get in a battle with his umbrella.

In February that same year, he went viral after struggling to put on a glove and then making an OJ Simpson joke.

Johnson served as prime minister from 2019 to 2022 before resigning after more than 50 members of Parliament in his Conservative Party quit in protest of his leadership.