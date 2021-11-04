Energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng chose to defend Boris Johnson’s integrity and standards by talking about delivering Brexit – even though the UK left the EU more than a year ago.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Thursday, Kwarteng was attempting to defend the Conservative Party’s decision to let Tory MP Owen Paterson off the hook for breaching lobbying rules – even though the MPs’ watchdog recommended suspending him for 30 days.

Kwarteng said: “People look to Britain to maintain high standards which is exactly why I’m here in Glasgow [for COP26].

“That’s why we’re showing leadership – and that does extend to high standards of governance.”

Interviewer Nick Robinson seemed less convinced and asked for individual examples which back up Kwarteng’s claim that this “government is in favour of integrity and probity in public life”.

He added: “I’m pausing here Mr Kwarteng and maybe you can help me, let me just ask an open question – can you give name a single thing that Boris Johnson has done to deliver higher integrity and probity in public life. Just one.”

“I could do lots of things – we had a manifesto commitment to deliver Brexit and we delivered Brexit,” the senior minister said.

“That was something we promised to do and the prime minister led a government to do that.”

He said Downing Street were going to repeat this trend when it came to its climate pledges.

But Robinson pointed out that this was not really to do with the prime minister as a person, noting: “We’re talking about the standards of individuals aren’t we?”

Kwarteng maintained: “Holding yourself to a manifesto commitment and delivering those commitments is a feature of integrity.”

The prime minister has been heavily criticised for breaching public trust on several occasions during his time in office.

Most recently, he was accused of breaking his own lockdown rules last Christmas when his friend Nimco Ali was found to have spent the festive season with Johnson, his wife and their child.