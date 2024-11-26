'Peak' Boris Johnson: Ex-PM Causes Bewilderment By Blaming Church Of England For UK's 'Fatsos'

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed the Church of England for the UK's obesity crisis. via Associated Press

Boris Johnson’s claim that the Church of England is behind the country’s obesity crisis has left people on social media scratching their heads.

According to The Times, the former PM said the church has not given the public enough “spiritual sustenance” and so they “gorge themselves” on food instead.

Advertisement

He claimed religious leaders like Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby – who has since resigned – should be focused on addressing “people’s spiritual needs” rather than talking about slavery reparations.

Johnson believes Welby should “ask himself why people in this country are so bloody fat” instead.

Johnson also claimed that when he was young, it was “very rare for there to be a fatso in the class. Now they’re all fatsos and I’d be shot for saying they’re fatsos, but it’s the truth.”

He said in the past, people “ate Spangles and Curly Wurlies and dog shit... but they expended far more energy and nowadays kids are sitting on screens and being told that it’s all too dangerous to go outside because there are paedophiles everywhere”.

“There’s too much risk averse [aversion] about what kids can do, so they don’t take up exercise,” he claimed.

Advertisement

Johnson, who faced criticism for not announcing a Covid lockdown early enough in 2020, also claimed the pandemic hit the UK “particularly badly because we were so fat”.

Recalling his own serious Covid infection, he continued: “I had my own experience in ICU. I noticed it was all middle-aged men and quite fat, a bit like me, and I came out of that thinking crikey, we’ve got to sort this out.”

The current government was quick to pour cold water on the ex-PM’s theories, though.

When asked about Johnson’s remarks today, the prime minister’s spokesperson told journalists: “I didn’t quite follow his line of argument.

“When it comes to obesity, the government has taken decisive action to tackle the obesity crisis, which does have a negative impact, including life-limiting illnesses and costing the economy billions, as well as adding further strain to an overstretched NHS.”

People on social media seemed just as confused as the PM’s spokesperson, describing the former Tory MP’s bizarre outburst as “desperate” and “peak Johnson”.

Advertisement

even as a cry for attention this is a little desperate — Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) 2024-11-26T11:41:23.595Z

Boris Johnson continues the comic book operation of everything being someone else's fault which characterised his disastrous Premiership. pic.twitter.com/u7BGEQERcN — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) November 26, 2024

Who does Boris Johnson (who he? Ed) blame for the Obesity Crisis?Not the Food Industry.Not the big Supermarkets. Not the Ad writers.Not the Brand creators. Nope. It's🥁🥁🥁The Church of England. — Miles King (@milesking.bsky.social) 2024-11-26T09:23:51.303Z

Still desperate to be in the public spotlight, isn't he? — Mark (@markyboy720) November 26, 2024

He's only gone and done it.



Johnson has hit PEAK Johnson.



The man who uses weight loss drugs, lecturing the country on obesity.



Using a subject [the church] that is so tenuous, as to be surreal. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

Boris Johnson regrets to inform you that the Church of England has gone woke and started teaching some made-up shit about rich people not getting into heaven, which causes obesity. — Cezary Jan Strusiewicz (@ostrichson.bsky.social) 2024-11-26T11:23:55.442Z

Another statesmanlike contribution by gazelle-like Boris Johnson, who thinks we are all "fatsos" and it's the fault of the Church of England for going woke. No. Really. ~AA [FULL PIECE: www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/... ] — Best for Britain (@bestforbritain.bsky.social) 2024-11-26T12:10:36.707Z