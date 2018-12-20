Boris Johnson Cleared By Disciplinary Panel Over Burka Comments

Boris Johnson has been cleared of breaking the Conservative Party’s code of conduct over his comments about veiled Muslim women.

An independent panel investigated the former foreign secretary’s comments after he used a newspaper column to suggest females wearing the burka looked like letter boxes or bank robbers.

His comments triggered a furious response from senior Tories, with demands for an apology from party chairman Brandon Lewis.

The panel is understood to have found he was “respectful and tolerant” and was fully entitled to use “satire” to make his point in his Daily Telegraph column in August.

An ally of the former foreign secretary suggested Lewis should “do the honourable thing” and apologise to Johnson.

In the article, Johnson said he felt “fully entitled” to expect women to remove face coverings when talking to him at his MP’s surgery.

He said schools and universities should be able to take the same approach if a student “turns up...looking like a bank robber”.

Johnson said the burka was “oppressive” and it was “absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes”.