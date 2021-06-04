Boris Johnson Urged To Meet Covid Bereaved Families About Public Inquiry

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images Jo Goodman, who lost her father Stuart, 72, to COVID 19 stands with other families bereaved by the virus outside Parliament. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson faces growing calls to meet the families of Covid victims before the public inquiry into how his government handled the pandemic. The prime minister has said an independent statutory inquiry that puts “state’s actions under the microscope” will begin in spring 2022. But Covid-19 Families For Justice, which represents some 4,000 grieving families, has made an urgent call for ministers to consult with them about the aims, remit and chair of the inquiry. The group’s key demand is the hearing allows for a rapid review phase. Families fear lives may be lost in future if ministers fail to address gaps in the UK’s preparedness, such as on PPE, and government does not quickly learn from disastrous mistakes on lockdowns and sending infected back people to care homes. However, ministers, including health secretary Matt Hancock, have refused to commit to meeting with families on the inquiry’s terms of reference. Jo Goodman, co-founder of the families group lost her father Stuart, 72, to the virus during the first wave.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Messages are pictured on hearts painted on the National Covid Memorial Wall, at the embankment on the south side of the River Thames in London

She told HuffPost UK Johnson delayed a meeting because families threatened legal action over the inquiry’s delay. “We stand ready and willing to meet government ministers but they’ve yet to set a date,” she said. “Boris Johnson has previously promised to do so, but then went back on it because of the judicial review we had planned to seek. “We have now dropped the judicial review, so there is no reason for the government not to meet with us. We are ready when you are prime minister.” MPs have also been pressuring the government, confidence in the inquiry, which is likely to be traumatic for those hardest hit. Jack Dromey, MP for Birmingham Erdington and shadow Cabinet Office minister, has written to chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, after questions in the House of Commons were ignored. The letter, passed to HuffPost UK, underlines that “the country has experienced tragedy and human suffering on a scale not seen since the Second World War”. Dromey stresses ministers were causing “deep hurt” to families who “simply want to know that the government is listening to them”.

Leon Neal via Getty Images Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock walk from Downing Street