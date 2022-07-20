Boris Johnson has just completed his final PMQs as prime minister, and it seems he still didn’t manage to impress any of his critics with his final performance.
The outgoing prime minister, who announced his resignation earlier this month, will actually be in No.10 until early September when his successor is confirmed because parliament is in recess for the rest of the summer.
Since officially stepping down, Johnson has been heavily criticised for being missing in action. Earlier this week he skipped emergency COBRA meetings about the heatwave and flew a fighter jet instead.
Even so, Johnson has made it clear he has no plans to step down and let a caretaker prime minister govern in his place, despite the mass exodus of Tory MPs from his government which led to his exit.
He was then applauded by those very same Tory MPs when leaving the Commons on Wednesday, although it seems Johnson’s performance – along with that of the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer – did not impress many people watching.
Several people were fed up with PMQs itself...
Others criticised Johnson’s interesting attempts to field questions from the opposition benches...
Several took issue with his claim that his time in office had been largely successful...
Then there was interest around how his famous supporters might act...
Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, also had eyes on her throughout.
And finally, frustration that a prime minister who was forced to resign just weeks ago, continued to express no remorse of his time in office.