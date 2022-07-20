Boris Johnson at his last PMQs House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has just completed his final PMQs as prime minister, and it seems he still didn’t manage to impress any of his critics with his final performance.

The outgoing prime minister, who announced his resignation earlier this month, will actually be in No.10 until early September when his successor is confirmed because parliament is in recess for the rest of the summer.

Since officially stepping down, Johnson has been heavily criticised for being missing in action. Earlier this week he skipped emergency COBRA meetings about the heatwave and flew a fighter jet instead.

Even so, Johnson has made it clear he has no plans to step down and let a caretaker prime minister govern in his place, despite the mass exodus of Tory MPs from his government which led to his exit.

He was then applauded by those very same Tory MPs when leaving the Commons on Wednesday, although it seems Johnson’s performance – along with that of the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer – did not impress many people watching.

Several people were fed up with PMQs itself...

This #PMQs is making me want to bang my head against a brick wall. — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) July 20, 2022

I’m almost falling asleep in this #PMQs — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) July 20, 2022

I’ve got a question for Boris at #PMQs today:



Why have you not fucked off yet? — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 13, 2022

Others criticised Johnson’s interesting attempts to field questions from the opposition benches...

I can't imagine standing in a room full of my colleagues, being asked a difficult question, and instead of trying to give a reasonable answer just shouting nonsensically about my own half-baked achievements while insulting the people who asked the question, instead. #PMQs — Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) July 20, 2022

Think Johnson should have called it a day last week #PMQs — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) July 20, 2022

It’s good to see that Boris Johnson finally rose to the occasion at his final #PMQs and answered questions directly and with professional courtesy and humil… Nah, of course not. He lost his temper, garbled his words and threw a temper tantrum a toddler would be proud of. Ta-ra. pic.twitter.com/m8tylWFtsF — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 20, 2022

Boris Johnson doesn't like Ian Blackford's 'personal abuse', minutes after calling Keir Starmer a 'human bollard' twice #PMQs — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 20, 2022

Several took issue with his claim that his time in office had been largely successful...

Boris Johnson, who presided over more than 180,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK, says his government handled the pandemic "magnificently." #PMQs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 20, 2022

Johnson's making his final #PMQs a proper greatest hits show! VACCINES! GOT US OUT OF LOCKDOWN! UNDER LABOUR ECONOMY NOT SAFE! JOBS JOBS JOBS! It doesn't even rile me anymore, it's so hollow, it's like a toddler hurled a ping pong ball at my back. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 20, 2022

Boris Johnson summing up by laying out a series of recommendations for his successor that he never followed — Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) July 20, 2022

Then there was interest around how his famous supporters might act...

Nadine absolutely CHARGING out after him after he got the clap! #PMQs pic.twitter.com/evgO1owkqg — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 20, 2022

Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, also had eyes on her throughout.

Fascinating. As PM leaves commons to a standing ovation from *almost* every Tory MP Theresa May reluctantly stands, not clapping and with a face of thunder. Andrea Jenkyns burst into tears. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) July 20, 2022

I wish there was a constant camera on Theresa May during #PMQs



Her reactions - or lack of them - are priceless. — Inzamam Rashid (@inzyrashid) July 20, 2022

The look on Ed Milliband's face looking at Johnson faffing and flapping his arms. I am with Ed. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Wt0nmwWOEp — FishGirls23 💙 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 NHSPay15 (@FishGirls23) July 20, 2022

And finally, frustration that a prime minister who was forced to resign just weeks ago, continued to express no remorse of his time in office.

If an alien popped down to watch Boris Johnson in action at #PMQs today they would think this was a successful three-term Prime Minister, bowing out on a high



Not a law-breaker who squandered an 80-seat majority in two and a half years and was booted out by his own party — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) July 20, 2022

What grotesque hypocrisy from Tory MPs sucking up to lying incompetent charlatan Boris Johnson after ousting him #PMQs — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 20, 2022