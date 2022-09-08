Boris Johnson Gets Tory Donor To Gift £23,000 For Lavish Post-Wedding Bash

Johnson married Carrie Symonds last year but the pair were forced to hold a small wedding at Westminster Abbey due to covid restrictions.

They had originally planned to throw a wedding anniversary party at the prime minister’s official country residence, Chequers, following his resignation earlier this year — but the plan was ditched following a significant backlash.

Instead the event was hosted at the 18th-century Daylesford House in the Cotswolds owned by Bamford.

Johnson’s supporters, including Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, were seen at the bash, as was his 81-year-old father Stanley and his sister Rachel.

Lord Bamford, chairman of JCB, has been a long-running supporter of Johnson.

The former prime minister has appeared before JCB diggers on a number of occasions, which earned him some criticism.