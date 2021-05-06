Boris Johnson Plans 'Catastrophic' 50% Cut To Music And Arts Education Grant

Peter Carruthers via Getty Images Young woman sitting at piano and learning to play

Boris Johnson is on a collision course with creatives over his government’s plan to halve higher education grants for arts courses.

The Office for Students has proposed slashing funding for what it calls “high cost” studies at colleges and universities in the 2021-22 academic year.

Among the course subjects to see grant funding slashed by 50% include music, dance, drama and performing arts, art and design, media studies, and archaeology.

The government has said the subjects are no longer considered a “strategic priority” and it wants to further support maths, science and nursing courses.

The Musicians’ Union (MU) has said the proposal will be “catastrophic” and Labour says students, teachers and creatives have “deep anxiety” about where it will leave the arts sector.

Labour shadow ministers Jo Stevens and Kate Green have now written to culture secretary Oliver Dowden and education secretary Gavin Williamson asking them to rip up the proposal.

The news came as the Home Office announced Oscar, Grammy and Nobel Prize-winners will be offered fast-track visas to settle in the UK. International stars who have won Bafta, Brit, Mobo, Tony or Golden Globe awards will also be eligible.

Chris Walters, the MU’s national organiser for education, said the support was “essential for producing the next generation of musicians and arts professionals”.

He added: “The notice for this cut is so short that it will likely cause chaos as courses are withdrawn at the last minute, affecting students who have already been accepted onto courses for autumn enrolment.