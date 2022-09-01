Boris Johnson Has 'A Significant Role To Play' In The UK's Future, Says Michael Gove

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Boris Johnson “will have a significant role to play” in the UK’s future, Michael Gove has insisted.

The outgoing prime minister has refused to rule out making a political comeback, despite being forced to resign following a mass rebellion by his own cabinet.

In one of his last acts before announcing his decision to stand down, Johnson fired Gove as levelling up secretary after he urged him to quit.

But despite the bad blood between them, Gove this morning said Johnson was “great talent and he’s got public service in his genes”.

He told LBC: “I think we’ve got to focus on making sure the new prime minister gets all our support and the best possible chance.

“I don’t think as we’re reflecting on the challenges the new prime minister faces that speculation beyond making sure that we all row in behind them is helpful to anyone, least of all Boris.

“But it’s really important to recognise that Boris will I’m sure have a significant role to play in the future of the country.”

Opinion polls show Tory members would prefer Johnson to be their leader over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace him.

That has led to speculation that he could stand again in a future leadership contest.

Speaking on a visit to Dorset on Monday, Johnson would not say what his plans were once he leaves office.

And asked if he would rule out making a political comeback, he would only say: “I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician.”

Meanwhile, Gove - who is backing Sunak to be the next Tory leader - also dismissed reports that he was planning to stand down as MP for Surrey Heath.

He said: “I’ll be continuing as MP for Surrey Heath for as long as my constituents want me. It’s a fantastic constituency to represent.”