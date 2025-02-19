Boris Johnson Is Charging £121 Per Person For A Meet And Greet

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson via Associated Press

Boris Johnson is charging people more than £120 for a meet and greet in Scotland this September.

The former Conservative prime minister is already charging between £53.90 and £159.50 for tickets just for the public to attend “An Evening with Boris Johnson”, a live show at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on September 2.

As discovered by The Scotsman newspaper, people can get a face-to-face with the ex-MP along with a photo together for an additional £121.25.

According to the event page, Johnson is known for “enacting the will of the British people” over Brexit and unleashing a “visionary agenda of domestic policy reform”.

Johnson also helped to “protect the union of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland,” the advert on Usher Hall’s website says – although the Brexit vote actually helped to elevate the cause of Scottish independence.

Johnson, now a columnist for the Daily Mail, is then described as a “pre-eminent global leader in the effort to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion”, and “considered by the Kremlin as enemy number one”.

He is also praised for leading the UK “through the darkest days of the pandemic” on the event page.

The former prime minister was ousted from office halfway through his term when ministers from his own government started to resign en masse over his leadership.

Johnson was ejected in July 2022 for a number of scandals, including being fined for breaching his own government’s social distancing rules during the Covid lockdown.

He resigned as the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP the following year, shortly before an investigation into the partygate scandal found he had deliberately misled MPs by alleging Covid rules were followed at all times in Downing Street.