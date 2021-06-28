Boris Johnson Suggests England's Covid Rules Will Not Be Lifted Before July 19

Boris Johnson has said it was looking “set fair” to ease England’s Covid restrictions on July 19.

Sajid Javid, the new health secretary, is due to formally announce in the Commons on Monday afternoon whether rules can be lifted on July 5.

But the prime minister told broadcasters earlier today he wanted to “stick to our plan” of waiting longer.

“Although there are some encouraging signs and the number of deaths remains low and the number of hospitalisations remains low, though both are going up a bit, we are seeing an increase in cases,” he said.

“So we think it’s sensible to stick to our plan to have a cautious but irreversible approach, use the next three weeks or so really to complete as much as we can of that vaccine rollout – another five million jabs we can get into people’s arms by July 19.

“And then with every day that goes by it’s clearer to me and all our scientific advisers that we’re very likely to be in a position on July 19 to say that really is the terminus and we can go back to life as it was before Covid as far as possible.”

