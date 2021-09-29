‘We Don’t Call Boris Johnson A Liar Enough’ – David Lammy Defends Keir Starmer On Good Morning Britain

David Lammy said the prime minister is not called out for his lying often enough during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

The shadow justice secretary was responding to criticism Labour leader Keir Starmer has received for flip-flopping between policies.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid pointed out: “When Boris Johnson reneges on things that he has promised, he’s called a liar.

“When Keir Starmer reneges on things that he has promised, that’s simply being flexible.”

She asked: ”Can we trust Keir Starmer?”

Lammy replied: “I don’t think we call Boris Johnson a liar enough!

“He made all sorts of promises to the British people and they’re now unravelling, that’s why we have shortages across the country.”

Johnson has infamously changed his mind on many national policies during his time in office, from his pledge to save Christmas last year, to his refusal to impose a two-week circuit breaker last October – only to then introduce a nationwide lockdown for the entire of November.

Starmer has been accused of changing his mind on matters including the introduction of a £15 minimum wage, having supported it in 2019 before backtracking this year.

Starmer has also been criticised for breaking his promise to put companies into “common ownership” in the debate over energy nationalisation.