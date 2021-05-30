Downing Street has confirmed that prime minister Boris Johnson married his partner Carrie Symonds over the weekend. The couple tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday afternoon, with a small group of their friends and family present for the ceremony. Reports of the wedding began circulating on Saturday, with a spokesperson confirming the following morning: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

PA Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson on their wedding day

PA has reported that the celebration will take place in July 2022, with Symonds set to take on her new husband’s surname, being known as Carrie Johnson as of Saturday. An official photo has also been released of the pair on their wedding day, with the bride sporting a white dress and floral headband, while the PM is seen sporting a black suit with a blue tie. According to The Sun, Westminster Cathedral was cleared by staff at 1.30pm on Saturday, who told visitors it was “going into lockdown”.

PA Westminster Cathedral, where the PM was married on Saturday