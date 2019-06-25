Boris Johnson Reveals He Makes Model Buses In His Spare Time

Throughout the Tory leadership campaign, journalists have been up in arms about Boris Johnson’s attempts to dodge media scrutiny.

From missing key TV debates to sending out Tory MPs to be interviewed on his behalf, the wannabe PM has vexed reporters up and down the country.

But maybe it was for the best...

Because on Monday, when he finally started to talk to journalists, things got a bit weird.

TalkRadio’s politics editor Ross Kempsell was forced to endure a truly bizarre and dragged-out anecdote from Johnson about how he makes models of buses. (Yes, really.)

Asked what he does in his spare time, the man who is likely to become our next prime minister said: “I get, I get old, um, wooden crates, right? And I paint them and they have to contain two wine bottles. And it will have a dividing thing.

“And I turn it into a bus and I put passengers... you really want to do this?” Johnson continued, later adding that he also “paints the passengers enjoying themselves”.

Wow. And we thought Theresa May’s admission one of her favourite hobbies was making food… and eating it was weird enough.

As you might have guessed, people had a *lot* of thoughts about Johnson’s apparent hobby...