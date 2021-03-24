Pubs Could Demand Vaccine Passports, Boris Johnson Suggests

Pub landlords may be able to demand proof of a Covid vaccine from punters, Boris Johnson has suggested.

The prime minister said it may be left “up to individual publicans” whether they ask customers for proof they have had a jab before entrance.

The roadmap out of lockdown says that beer gardens and outdoor service areas will not reopen before April 12.

Pubs will be able to reopen more fully in a later stage of the plan, but not before May 17 and only provided they follow social distancing guideline in place at the time.

Now, speaking to MPs on the Commons’ liaison committee, the prime minister has suggested vaccine passports could play a role in the reopening of hospitality.

Asked if such a Covid certificate could be required for pubs, Johnson said: “I think that that’s the kind of thing – it may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord.”

Hospitality leaders have stressed repeatedly that Covid curbs have been tough for the sector, with thousands of jobs lost and pubs closed.

Johnson is under pressure not to stick to the dates in his unlock plan. Some of his Tory backbenchers believe, with case numbers and deaths falling, that ministers should reopen parts of the economy sooner.