Boris Johnson Distances Himself From Black Lives Matter – Unlike The Queen

Getty Boris Johnson has not said if he supports BLM, while the Queen has confirmed she does.

LBC’s Westminster correspondent Ben Kentish tweeted: “No10 spokesperson refuses to say whether Boris Johnson supports the Black Lives Matter movement (after reports that the Queen does): ’He has always supported the right of people to protest and make their feelings known about injustices.”

The news followed reports from the Queen’s spokesperson , stating she and her family did support the international anti-racism group.

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has refused to comment on whether the prime minister supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black Lives Matter exploded as a global social movement in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd, and triggered protests against racism around the world.

Its critics see it as a political movement rather than an attempt to secure the human rights of black people.

The prime minister made a speech at the height of the protests, claiming “we are all right to say Black Lives Matter”, but he urged the public not to go to mass gatherings due to the severity of the Covid outbreak.

Johnson himself has been in hot water ever since he refused to support England footballers when they decided to take the knee during the national anthem, before matches – this is a famous anti-racism gesture, often associated with Black Lives Matter.

The spokesperson’s wording also sparked some frustration from Twitter users as the home secretary Priti Patel has recently proposed the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill earlier this year.

The proposal has been dubbed draconian, as it would shut down the public’s right to protest if the demonstrations were being too noisy or causing “annoyance”.

Chris Daw QC told The Big Issue: “This will be the biggest widening of police powers to impose restrictions on public protest that we’ve seen in our lifetimes.”

The Queen’s decision to openly support Black Lives Matter has surprised many, considering the Royal Family always attempts to abstain from political or controversial social issues.

The representative’s words also follow claims from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they experienced racism from people behind the Palace walls – although not the Queen nor Prince Philip – during their time on the royal frontline.