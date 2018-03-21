Boris Johnson Compares World Cup In Russia To Hitler Hosting The Olympics

Boris Johnson has said Russia holding the football World Cup is the same as when Nazi Germany hosted the Olympic Games.

The foreign secretary said he was “deeply concerned” about the safety of England fans attending this summer’s tournament.

“It is up to the Russians to guarantee the safety of England fans going to Russia. It’s the duty under their Fifa contract to look after our fans,” he told the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Johnson revealed The Kremlin had expelled the British Embassy official who was responsible for the safety of England fans .

But he said the government was “at the moment not inclined to actively dissuade people from going”.

He said it would be “wrong to punish” the England team or fans to prevent them from attending the tournament. “I think it would be a pity for them,” he said.

The UK has expelled 23 undeclared Russian intelligence officers in retaliation for the Salisbury attack.

In response Russia has kicked out the same number of British diplomats and move to close down the British Council in St Petersburg.