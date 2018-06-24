Boris Johnson Should Resign Over Heathrow Expansion, Says Senior Tory MP

Boris Johnson should resign as foreign secretary in order to vote against the expansion of Heathrow, a senior Tory has said.

MPs are expected to give the green light on Monday to building a third runway at the airport.

But Johnson will conveniently be out of the country meaning he will avoid having to choose between his Cabinet job and his longstanding opposition the plan.

Theresa May has already suffered one resignation over the decision to force Tory MPs to back the plan, with Greg Hands quitting as international trade minister to oppose the airport expansion.

Sarah Wollaston, the Tory chair of the Commons health committee, said Johnson should follow Hands.

“I think this would be an opportunity for a colleague like Boris Johnson to actually put his money where his mouth is,” she told BBC Radio 4′s Westminster Hour.

“Just being conveniently out of the country I’m afraid won’t wash.”

She said voters “might expect him to use this as an opportunity and to resign on a point of principle in order to fulfil that election promise”.

Wollaston added: “We’ve seen a series of gaffes from Boris Johnson. I think many of us are wondering why in fact he has been allowed to stay so long.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has been mocked about missing the vote by Hands.

Trade minister Greg Hands resigned from the government over plans to extend Heathrow as his Chelsea and Fulham seat lies under the airport’s flight path, which is heavily affected by noise.

In his election campaign literature, Hands said he was opposed to the expansion of Heathrow “like Boris Johnson”.

On Sunday, Hands used Twitter to fire a shot at Johnson. He wrote: “Great to arrive back in the UK at Luton Airport in time for the match today and to vote against Heathrow expansion tomorrow.

“I wouldn’t want to be abroad for either of those. #commitments.”