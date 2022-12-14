Boris Johnson Pockets £1m As Guest Speaker Since Being Ousted As PM

Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street before formally resigning in September. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million as a guest speaker since being forced out of office, it has emerged.

In July, Johnson resign as prime minister after a series of scandals prompted a wave of resignations by Tory ministers.

But since actually standing down, and in between considering an audacious attempt to make a swift return to Downing Street following Liz Truss’s downfall, he has been on something of a globe-trotting, money-making tour.

The former PM, who remains the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, received more than £750,000 in fees from speaking engagements in America, India and Portugal during November, according to the latest update to the MPs’ register of interests published on Wednesday.

Added to the £276,000 Johnson received for a speech to American insurance brokers in October, it means he has received a total of £1,030,780 in speaking fees since leaving Downing Street on September 6.

The latest section of Boris Johnson's register of MPs' interests. UK Parliament

The records show Johnson was paid £277,723 by New York-based investment banking firm Centerview Partners for a speech on November 9.

He then received £261,652 from the Hindustan Times for a speech on November 17 and another £215,275 on November 23 from Televisao Independente for speaking at the CNN Global Summit Lisbon.

The entries also declare that the Hindustan Times and Televisao Independente provided Johnson and two members of staff with transport, food and accommodation, while Centerview Partners provided transport and accommodation.

Johnson’s latest entry also shows he and his family have continued to receive accommodation worth £3,500 a month from Conservative donor Lord Bamford and his wife.

Johnson’s tenure as prime minister was brought to an end following controversies over lockdown rule-breaking, the Tory MP Owen Paterson lobbying scandal and his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding another MP, Christopher Pincher. By the end, more than 50 of Johnson’s ministers had resigned in a bid to get rid of him.

