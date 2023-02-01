Boris Johnson Suggests Nigel Farage Is 'Speaking For The Kremlin' Over Ukraine

Nigel Farage doesn't believe Vladimir Putin threatened to kill Boris Johnson Jeff Overs/BBC via Press Association Images

Boris Johnson has suggested Nigel Farage is “speaking for the Kremlin” over the war in Ukraine.

The former prime minister claimed in a BBC documentary that Vladimir Putin had threatened to kill him as he tried to prevent the conflict a year ago.

“He sort of threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’, or something like that,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

Russia has denied the exchange ever took place, with Farage also casting doubt on his fellow Brexiteer’s claim.

The former Ukip leader said: “As ever with Boris Johnson, lots of personality, lots of colour, good story.

“But when it comes to facts, when it comes to detail, when it comes to the absolute truth, I think Boris Johnson’s relationship with those things is somewhat loose, to put it mildly.”

Appearing on Fox News during a visit to Washington, Johnson hit back: “I don’t know if Nigel’s speaking for the Kremlin, but the Kremlin are fabled for their complete refusal to tell the truth about anything that’s happening in Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Nigel Farage says Boris Johnson's relationship with the truth is somewhat loose over the Putin missile threat.



Boris Johnson - "I don't know if Nigel's speaking for the Kremlin" pic.twitter.com/4OZn3hT4Su — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 1, 2023

Elsewhere in the same interview, Johnson also criticised Rishi Sunak for refusing to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged Western allies to send jets, saying they are essential to challenge Russia’s air superiority.

Downing Street announced yesterday that it would not be “practical” to do so.

The PM’s official spokesperson said: “These are sophisticated pieces of equipment.

“We do not think it is practical to send those jets into Ukraine.”

Johnson said: “This is not the time to delay any support for Ukraine. This is the moment to double down on our support and give them what they need, whether it’s the tanks, the long-range artillery fires, to kick Putin out of the whole of the territory.

“What I think we all need to do now is go further and save time, save money, save lives, and give the Ukrainians what they need.”