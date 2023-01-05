Boris Johnson's Planned Privatisation Of Channel 4 Is Scrapped

Michelle Donelan Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary. James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s plan to privatise Channel 4 has been scrapped, culture secretary Michelle Donelan has confirmed.

The government has announced that the broadcaster will remain in public ownership with reforms to help it compete with streaming giants

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport [DCMS] said the broadcaster will have “greater commercial flexibility”.

It said the decision had been made following discussions with Channel 4 and the independent production sector and that a package of new measures would serve as an alternative to the sale.

The decision to take the broadcaster out of public ownership was announced under the tenure of Donelan’s predecessor, Dorries, who led the move during Johnson’s premiership.

Donelan said: “Channel 4 is a British success story and a linchpin of our booming creative industries. After reviewing the business case and engaging with the relevant sectors I have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold.

“This announcement will bring huge opportunities across the UK with Channel 4’s commitment to double their skills investment to £10 million and double the number of jobs outside of London.”

Former culture secretary Dorries sparked a furious backlash when she unveiled the sell-off plans in April 2022.

Reports that her plans were being axed riled Dorries who accused Sunak of washing Johnson’s legacy “down the drain”.

She tweeted: “Three years of a progressive Tory government being washed down the drain.

“Levelling up, dumped. Social care reform, dumped. Keeping young and vulnerable people safe online, watered down.

“A bonfire of EU legislation, not happening. Sale of C4 giving back £2billion reversed. Replaced with what?”