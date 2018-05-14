Boston Dynamics has revealed two new videos that show off just how unstoppable both its robots have become.

Looking like their very own version of the ‘Black Mirror’ episode Metalheads, Boston Dynamics have swapped the TV show’s unstoppable robot dog for their very own Atlas android.

What’s so unnerving is the way that it runs, completely non-plussed by the rough terrain and even leaping over any obstacles that get in its way.