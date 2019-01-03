Boy, 15, Fighting For Life After Being 'Diagnosed With Swine Flu'

A teenager is reportedly fighting for his life after “testing positive for swine flu”.

Robert Brennan, 15, was rushed to Leighton hospital on Christmas Day morning with a suspected kidney infection.

Doctors later made the diagnosis, along with sepsis and pneumonia, placed him into a medically induced coma and transferred him to Alder Hey Children’s hospital, where he remains in a critical state.

Robert’s mother, Mel Brennan, is maintaining a bedside vigil at the Liverpool hospital.

The 40-year-old said her son is on “on a machine fighting for his life” and “will have brain damage if he pulls through”, Stoke-on-Trent Live reported.

“He has small bleeds on the brain as the infection is extremely severe and has spread,” she added.

Following results from a CT scan, Brennan yesterday confirmed that the bleeds have not worsened but the test confirmed that there is damage to the brain.

She added that his lung x-rays reflected improvements and he has chest movement when having physio, describing these developments as “positive, baby steps”.

Members of the family’s Alsager community have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with the family’s expenses, which has already raised more than £3,000.

Carrie Dempsey, the organiser, said: “An Alsager family that a lot of people know and love are going through a very bad time.

“Their son Robert was rushed in to hospital on Christmas morning and is now in a coma at Alder Hey hospital with sepsis, severe pneumonia and swine flu.

“So many people want to help but not sure how so I thought I would do this (...) to help them with money for bills, food, petrol etc.”