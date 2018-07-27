NEWS
27/07/2018 11:58 BST

Boy, 6, Dies Following Pellet Gun Injury In East Yorkshire, Humberside Police Have Said

The child was taken to hospital where he later died.

PA Archive/PA Images
A six-year-old boy has died following a pellet gun injury in East Yorkshire.

A six-year-old boy has died following what is thought to have been a “pellet gun injury” in East Yorkshire, police have said.

Humberside Police were called at 4pm on Thursday following reports that a child had been seriously injured in Church Lane, Sproatley.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding, who is leading the investigation, said:  “Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury but still we’re investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage.

“Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time.“

MORE:Family and RelationshipsDeath and FuneralHumberside PoliceEast Riding of Yorkshire

Conversations