A six-year-old boy has died following what is thought to have been a “pellet gun injury” in East Yorkshire, police have said.

Humberside Police were called at 4pm on Thursday following reports that a child had been seriously injured in Church Lane, Sproatley.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding, who is leading the investigation, said: “Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury but still we’re investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage.

“Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time.“