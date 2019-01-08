Boy’s Forgotten Teddy Had One Hell Of A Holiday Before Being Returned Home

Every parent knows when your child loses their favourite teddy – yes that one, the one they can’t live without – there’ll be tears and tantrums until it’s returned. That is, unless, the teddy is having a whale of a time on holiday.

When Anna Pickard realised her son had left Sutro, his favourite bear, at the hotel they’d stayed at in Hawaii, he was distraught. “He was going to go from being worried (last night) to most upset,” she wrote on Twitter.

She emailed the hotel and asked whether a white bear had been found – although she wasn’t very hopeful. “They emailed back,” she wrote. “Not only had they found Sutro safe and would be posting him back, but they sent updates so Doozer could see what he’d been doing on his extended vacation.”

