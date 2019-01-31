Boy With Terminal Illness Reunited With Lost Bear Thanks To Incredible Effort From Strangers

A little boy with cancer is “over the moon” after been reunited with his lost teddy bear – all thanks to the kindness of strangers on social media. Four-year-old Atticus has a terminal brain tumour and is currently undergoing radiotherapy. His teddy bear Boeuf is particularly special and has always been by Atticus’s side throughout treatment. When Boeuf went missing after Atticus’s most recent hospital visit on Friday, the family were distraught. Their plight was shared on social media – and thousands of tweets and Facebook shares later, Boeuf the bear was miraculously found. “I know social media can be a powerful tool but I was honestly blown away by the response we received,” Atticus’s mum Emily Feduchin-Pate told HuffPost UK. “It wasn’t just people sharing the post or tweets, it was the comments, the well wishes, the support, the love.” [Read More: This woman did the nicest thing for her colleague after their child was diagnosed with a brain tumour]

Supplied Atticus reunited with Boeuf

Feduchin-Pate said complete strangers offered to buy a replacement bear, re-create Boeuf from a photo, and send something special to Atticus to cheer him up. The ordeal began when Atticus and his parents went to UCLH to have his radiotherapy mask fitted. After the fitting, the family took a cab to Waterloo, then headed to some souvenir shops before having dinner at at Yo!Sushi. During this time, Boeuf the bear went missing. “We initially told Atticus we’d left Boeuf in London and he was having an adventure,” the mum explained. “He was upset and cried for him at night, but we had a ‘spare’ new Boeuf that we gave him as a replacement. “He was not impressed.” Feduchin-Pate shared a Facebook status about the bear in desperation. “In a way, I think Blaize [her husband] and I were more upset than Atticus, because we thought we would have Boeuf to treasure after Atticus has gone,” she said.

Supplied Atticus and Boeuf