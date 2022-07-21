Brad Pitt Had The Best Response To Why He Wore A Skirt To Movie Premiere

Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" premiere in Berlin. Tristar Media via Getty Images

There’s dressing on theme, and then there’s dressing on temperature. Brad Pitt chose the latter as a heatwave swept across Europe during his press Bullet Train press tour.

Bringing the heat purely in a sartorial sense, the Oscar winner ditched his trousers for a knee-length linen skirt at the premiere of his upcoming action comedy at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theatre on Tuesday.

The actor made quite the statement in the brown ensemble which featured a half-buttoned shirt, a grouping of statement necklaces and motorcycle boots, which exposed the star’s surprising collection of leg tattoos.

When asked about why he chose to wear the garment, Brad gave a succinct response to an Associated Press reporter, telling him, “The breeze.”

At the Berlin premiere of "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt beats the heat by wearing a kilt. pic.twitter.com/qpK0AFCpsA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 19, 2022

Pitt stars in the stylish and bloody film from John Wick director David Leitch as an assassin who finds himself in the crosshairs of fellow trained killers aboard the titular train traveling through Japan.

He’s joined in the film by a host of famous faces, including Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Michael Shannon.

Brad Pitt donned a skirt at the Zoo Palast theater event. Tristar Media via Getty Images

To promote the film, Brad has been sporting an array of eye-catching ensembles all week, including a slouchy coordinated green linen set and a monochromatic orange look.

While his fashion-forward statements as of late might beg to differ, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor was previously adamant that when it came to dressing, “If I have a style, it’s no style.”

Pitt wore a green ensemble for the "Bullet Train" photocall in London. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Pitt's Paris "Bullet Train" look featured all orange. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform,” he told Esquire in 2021. “I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

“It’s led by comfort,” he added. “I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard.”

And while skirts on male celebrities are all the rage these days (see: Harry Styles, Oscar Isaac, Pete Davidson, etc.) we’ll give Brad a bit of credit for getting ahead of the trend.

All the way back in 2004, the actor made a bold fashion prophecy during his press tour for Troy, which featured the star in a variety of pants-less outfits.

“Men will be wearing skirts by next summer,” he told British Vogue. “That’s my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then.”