Mum Of Bradley Lowery 'Overjoyed' As Life-Prolonging Drug Gets NHS Go-Ahead

The mother of Bradley Lowery says she is “overjoyed” that a drug used to treat the six-year-old football mascot, who died last year, will be made available on the NHS.

Gemma Lowery, who has been campaigning for the treatment to become more widely available after losing her son to neuroblastoma – a rare and aggressive form of cancer that mainly affects children and young people – said the news would give other families hope.

The drug, which could potentially extend lives, will be offered to seriously ill children battling the same cancer, following a recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Trials have estimated the survival gain of the drug is three to five years when compared to the current treatment option of isotretinoin.

It works by boosting the immune system and helps target the body’s natural defences at tumour sites.