Brazil Dam Collapse: Nine Dead And Hundreds Missing After Muddy Sludge Engulfs Site

Nine people have died and up to 300 are missing after a dam collapsed at an iron ore dam in Brazil.

The break caused a flow of muddy sludge to bury the dam’s cafeteria where hundreds of workers were eating lunch.

Local television channel TV Record showed a firefighters’ helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the sludge.

Romeu Zema, Governor of the state of Minas Gerais, said there was little chance of finding people alive.