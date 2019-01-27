Brazil Dam Collapse: Officials Suspend Search For Survivors

Brazilian officials have suspended the search for survivors of a dam collapse amid fears that another nearby one could break.

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead and up to 300 missing, after a dam collapsed which was holding back mining waste in south-eastern Brazil.

The break caused a flow of muddy sludge to bury the dam’s cafeteria where hundreds of workers were eating lunch.

Local television channel TV Record showed a firefighters’ helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the sludge.

Romeu Zema, Governor of the state of Minas Gerais, said there was little chance of finding people alive.