GPs are testing an ‘online calculator’ which could predict a woman’s breast cancer risk. The tool works by combining information on a woman’s family history and genetics with other factors such as weight, how much alcohol they drink and use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). It is the most comprehensive method yet to predict a woman’s risk of breast cancer, according to a study by University of Cambridge researchers and funded by Cancer Research UK.

David P. Hall via Getty Images

Why Is It Needed? Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 55,000 women diagnosed each year. A large proportion of breast cancer cases occur in people who are at an increased risk. How Does The Tool Work? The tool combines health information about a woman which might signify she’s at risk of developing cancer. Although individually some of these things have a small impact on the likelihood of developing the disease, researchers found that by considering all of them at once, plus family history and genetics, they can identify groups of women who have different risks of developing breast cancer –not just women who are at high risk. Importantly, for the first time, researchers have taken into account more than 300 genetic indicators for breast cancer. This makes calculating the risk much more precise than ever before. Professor Antonis Antoniou, lead author at the University of Cambridge, said the tool could be a “game changer” for breast cancer.