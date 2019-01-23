Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Brendan Cole on 'Loose Women'

While admitting he wasn’t familiar on the “in and outs of the story” behind Jason and Gemma’s row, he did admit the former ‘TOWIE’ star’s approach of accusing the judge of “selling stories” live on air wasn’t the best. “She didn’t come across particularly when she did it, in my opinion,” he said. “However, if she feels it, she should be saying it, but it’s about how you say it.” When the ‘Loose Women’ panel pointed out Jason had also made comments about Gemma’s weight, remarking how ‘DOI’ viewers were “not going to see any big lifts” from her, Brendan said: “That’s what I mean about the nastiness, because you don’t speak to someone like that in normal life. “We’re still human beings, and as soon as we lose respect like that, it’s like politics... this is a real thing in society at the moment. On a normal basis, we do not speak to our colleagues or family and friends like that, yet in politics they are screaming and shouting at each other and there’s a real disrespect.”

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Jason Gardiner

As the panel offered comparisons between Jason’s judging style and that of Craig Revel Horwood on ‘Strictly’, Brendan was quick to defend his former co-star. “I love Craig on Strictly,” he said. “He does it with a little bit of lightness and I appreciate that – he’s my favourite judge. There’s never a nasty undertone, it’s always with a light-hearted tone. ” Kaye Adams then insisted Jason’s on-air persona was very different to what he is like in real life, Brendan diplomatically replied: “I’ve only met him once off air, but... it’s an odd one.”

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Gemma and Jason came to blows on last week's show