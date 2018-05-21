Brexit Border Chaos Contingency Plans Unveiled By Ministers

A contingency plan to deal with potential chaos at major UK ports post-Brexit has been unveiled by the government.

The Department for Transport says it wants to keep traffic moving at a key congestion hotspot in the event of “serious disruption” to lorries preparing to cross the Channel from Dover.

Experts have warned of potential huge delays as border staff struggle to deal with a huge increase in the workload, which will no longer be shared with EU officials.

Minister Jesse Norman said more HGV parking will be created for vehicles being held on the M20 near Kent, while more stringent customs checks take place post-March 2019.

In addition, new contraflow traffic systems will be put in place under the government’s longstanding Operation Stack programme, which aims to minimise snarl-ups on UK roads in the event of Eurotunnel delays.

The government is also set to heap pressure on local councils to approve planning applications to build more lorry parking facilities, particularly in areas where need is greatest.

“Highways England will soon be starting the consultation process on a permanent solution for holding lorries in the event of cross-Channel disruption, with a full public information exercise launching in June,” Norman said in a written ministerial statement.