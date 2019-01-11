Claims by Brexit campaigners 76 million Turks could come to the UK unless it left the EU were false, home secretary Sajid Javid has said.

Javid condemned Vote Leave’s warning during the 2016 referendum campaign that Turkey was set to join the bloc if Britain remained a member, distributing controversial adverts which highlighted its total 76m population.

Environment secretary Michael Gove, one of the leaders of the Leave campaign, has since admitted it was wrong to stoke fears about Turkish immigration, admitting the message would have had a “slightly different feel” if it was left to him.

The claim was one of the campaign’s most divisive, alongside the suggestion that Brexit would allow Britain to repatriate £350m a week to spend on the NHS if it quit the EU.

Opening the latest day of debate on May’s Brexit deal, Javid hit out at the leaflets.