Theresa May's Brexit Deal Will Make UK Less Safe, Senior MPs Warn

Theresa May’s Brexit deal will make the country less safe, as the government has failed to secure access to vital security databases after the UK’s exit from the EU, senior MPs have warned.

The Commons Home Affairs Committee says the political declaration between the UK and EU is “seriously lacking” in detail around security, customs and border arrangements, posing a real threat to the country.

MPs also warned that ministers have failed to agree long-term access to key criminal databases – many of which are currently checked up to 500 million times every year by police and border security staff.

The PM is facing a likely defeat when parliament votes on her deal on Tuesday, which both Downing Street and EU leaders insist is the best on offer.

Committee chair and former shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper urged the government to “stop being complacent” and provide clarity on the full implications of the agreement.

“We are worried about the prospect of a security downgrade as a result of this deal. It doesn’t include the key criminal databases that the police and border force check 500 million times a year to keep us safe. Nor is there a security backstop to make sure that the transition arrangements don’t run out before a new security treaty can be implemented,” the Labour MP said.