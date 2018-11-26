EU leaders approved Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Sunday – but now it gets tricky. She has to convince MPs to vote in favour of it early next month, and it doesn’t look like they want to.

At least 90 Tory MPs, both on the Brexit side and those in favour of Remain, have said they will vote against it, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he will order his MPs to vote against. The Northern Irish DUP, which props up May’s minority government, will not support it. The Lib Dems and the SNP are also opposed.

But if the Commons says no – what happens then?

If at first you don’t succeed, try again

One idea that recently gained traction in Westminster is that MPs could be asked to vote for the deal again in the New Year.

The theory is if the Commons votes down, the deal the markets will tank – scaring enough MPs into voting in favour when presented with it a second time.

This is the so-called TARP tactic. In 2008, the United States House of Representatives rejected the US government’s proposed $700bn Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) designed to tackle the banking crisis. After the vote, the Dow Jones industrial average fell by 7% – then the largest-ever one-day fall. Members of Congress were so spooked by the crash, they changed their minds.

But asked last week if this was the plan, Downing Street insisted: “Absolutely not.”

It probably wouldn’t work anyway. MPs opposed to the deal, convinced it is bad for the UK, seem unlikely to be moved by market fluctuations easily dismissed as what they call “Project Fear”, in which dire warnings about the future of the UK’s economy are allegedly used to scare voters and MPs into backing remaining in the EU.