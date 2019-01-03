The company awarded a multi-million-pound government contract to run ferries in the event of a no-deal Brexit appears to have “copied and pasted” a key section of its website from a takeaway outlet.

Labour MPs mercilessly mocked Seaborne Freight after discovering the terms and conditions on its website include a section on “placing an order”, which advises visitors what to do “before agreeing to pay for any meal/order”.

The website also urges users to ensure they enter correct delivery details which are “detailed enough for the delivery driver to locate the address in adequate time”, warning “undelivered orders will be chargeable”.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has come under fierce criticism for awarding Seaborne a £13.8m contract to lay on extra crossings in the Channel to ease pressure on the port of Dover if Britain leaves the EU with no deal, alongside two other firms in deals worth £108m.

The company has never run cross-Channel services, and has no ships of its own, but Grayling has said the contract was an example of the government helping “a new start-up business”, insisting: “There is nothing wrong with that”.

After discovering the apparent online blunder, Labour MPs were scathing in their criticism.