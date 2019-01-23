POLITICS Brexit Goes Pop: EU Official Channels Spice Girls As a European Commission spokesperson evokes the immortal words of the Spice Girls to comment on the UK's indecision on Brexit, we look at other pop music moments that rocked the referendum. More Videos The Sunday League Football Team Helping Dads Cope... Plane Carrying Footballer Sala Disappears Over Eng... Refugee Asks Davos Elite To Do More To Help Man Rams Digger Into Liverpool Travelodge Theresa May Presents Updated Brexit Plan To The Ho...