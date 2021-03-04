Tory Leavers ‘Blaming EU For Self-Imposed Brexit Problems’, Labour Frontbencher Says

Tory Brexiteers have been accused of using Britain’s departure from the EU as a “tool” to stoke long-term anti-European feeling and blaming self-imposed trade difficulties on Brussels, a Labour frontbencher has said. Shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden told HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast that some in the Tory Party may even regard “ongoing bad feeling” with the EU as “the perfect outcome” after Brexit. He spoke as the EU considered legal action against the UK, after the government unilaterally extended a grace period that is currently limiting red tape associated with the protocol governing trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the UK’s move to disregard parts of the Brexit deal Boris Johnson agreed was “very frustrating”, and a sign the EU is negotiating with a partner it “simply cannot trust”.

McFadden suggested some Tories might welcome tension as it allows them to blame the “nightmare of paperwork, cost increases, delays” for exporters to the EU associated with leaving the European single market on Brussels. “We have to be really careful here that these issues don’t result in just ongoing grievance and bad feeling between the UK and the EU,” he told Commons People. “If I was a cynic I’d say for some people in the Conservative Party that’s the perfect outcome. “That you can continue, outside the EU, to blame them for all the difficulties, all the paperwork, all the form-filling, all the extra costs and so on, and never have to acknowledge that that was actually because of the type of Brexit that you chose. “And every time this comes up, you can add to the grievance perpetually.” McFadden said Labour would seek to re-establish “goodwill” with the EU in order to improve market access for the UK “within the parameters of the deal that’s been agreed”. “If we have basically a continuation of the British discussion about Europe that we had before Brexit, but just outside it [the EU], then it’s going to be more difficult to reach a better accommodation on those issues,” he said. The Labour frontbencher stressed that Keir Starmer would not seek to renegotiate the current Brexit deal but instead try to improve the situation for businesses within the framework agreed by Johnson. “He certainly won’t want to use the position of Britain being outside the EU as a convenient tool for grievance against it,” McFadden said. “He’s not that kind of personality for a start, nor is he a nationalist, so he won’t want to do those things. “But the next election is a long way away. I’m not sure he’ll want to be talking about negotiating the deal or anything like that.”

ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images Shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden at Labour Party conference in 2010