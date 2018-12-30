Chances Of Brexit Happening Only 50/50 If PM's Deal Rejected, Says Liam Fox

The chances of Britain leaving the European Union will be little more than “50-50” if Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement is rejected by MPs, Cabinet Brexiteer Liam Fox has said.

Dr Fox told the Sunday Times that Brexit will only be “100% certain” if the House of Commons backs the Prime Minister’s deal in a crunch vote next month.

The International Trade Secretary warned fellow MPs that failure to pass May’s deal would be “incendiary” and said it was “a matter of honour” for them to support the PM.