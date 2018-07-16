EDITION
    • POLITICS
    16/07/2018 14:00 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Cheat Sheet To Which Tories Could Resign Next Over Theresa May's Brexit Plan

    You might not have heard of them, but they could bring down the PM.

    Theresa May could face at least 12 further resignations from the Government over her Brexit plans, analysis of her junior team reveals.

    HuffPost UK has profiled the Tory MPs who serve as Parliamentary Private Secretaries – an unpaid role which sees them act as aides to ministers - to see which ones backed Brexit.

    It is this rank of the Government where the bulk of resignations over May’s Chequers Agreement have come – with North Cornwall MP Scott Mann quitting his role as a Treasury PPS on Monday morning.

    Mann joins Conor Burns, Chris Green, and Robert Courts in resigning as PPS’s, helping to maintain a steady uncomfortable background noise of disquiet buzzing in the ear of the Prime Minister.

    The true number of those preparing to quit could be higher, as some Remain-backing MPs are also unhappy with May’s proposed deal. 

    Here are the other Brexiteer PPS who could still quit over Theresa May’s plans.

    • Kwasi Kwarteng
      PA Archive/PA Images
      Kwasi Kwarteng - PPS to Chancellor Philip Hammond
    • Tom Pursglove
      NurPhoto via Getty Images
      Tom Pursglove - PPS to Home Secretary Sajid Javid
    • Will Quince
      PA Archive/PA Images
      Will Quince - PPS to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson
    • Anne-Marie Trevelyan
      Parliament
      Anne-Marie Trevelyan, PPS to the Defence Ministerial Team 
    • Jack Lopresti
      PA Archive/PA Images
      Jack Lopresti - PPS to the Defence Ministerial Team 
    • David Warburton
      Parliament
      David Warburton – PPS to the Education ministerial team
    • Mike Wood
      Parliament
      Mike Wood – PPS to the International Trade ministerial team
    • Ranil Jayawardena
      Parliament
      Ranil Jayawardena – PPS to the Work and Pensions ministerial team
    • Glyn Davies
      PA Archive/PA Images
      Glyn Davies - PPS to Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns 
    • Chris Davies
      Parliament
      Chris Davies - PPS to the Wales Office ministerial team
    • Michael Tomlinson
      YouTube
      Michael Tomlinson – PPS to International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt  
    • Craig Tracey
      PA Archive/PA Images
      Craig Tracey - PPS to the International Development ministerial team
