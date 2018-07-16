Cheat Sheet To Which Tories Could Resign Next Over Theresa May's Brexit Plan

Theresa May could face at least 12 further resignations from the Government over her Brexit plans, analysis of her junior team reveals.
HuffPost UK has profiled the Tory MPs who serve as Parliamentary Private Secretaries – an unpaid role which sees them act as aides to ministers - to see which ones backed Brexit.
It is this rank of the Government where the bulk of resignations over May’s Chequers Agreement have come – with North Cornwall MP Scott Mann quitting his role as a Treasury PPS on Monday morning.
Mann joins Conor Burns, Chris Green, and Robert Courts in resigning as PPS’s, helping to maintain a steady uncomfortable background noise of disquiet buzzing in the ear of the Prime Minister.
The true number of those preparing to quit could be higher, as some Remain-backing MPs are also unhappy with May’s proposed deal.
Here are the other Brexiteer PPS who could still quit over Theresa May’s plans.
Kwasi Kwarteng
Tom Pursglove
Will Quince
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Jack Lopresti
David Warburton
Mike Wood
Ranil Jayawardena
Glyn Davies
Chris Davies
Michael Tomlinson
Craig Tracey