Cheat Sheet To Which Tories Could Resign Next Over Theresa May's Brexit Plan

Theresa May could face at least 12 further resignations from the Government over her Brexit plans, analysis of her junior team reveals.

HuffPost UK has profiled the Tory MPs who serve as Parliamentary Private Secretaries – an unpaid role which sees them act as aides to ministers - to see which ones backed Brexit.

It is this rank of the Government where the bulk of resignations over May’s Chequers Agreement have come – with North Cornwall MP Scott Mann quitting his role as a Treasury PPS on Monday morning.