The key Commons vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal will go ahead on Tuesday as planned, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said, following rumours it could be delayed while the Prime Minister makes a last-ditch attempt to renegotiate with Brussels.

The Sunday Times reported the meaningful vote could be pushed back in order to give May time to “handbag” the EU into a better deal and convince Tory MPs to lend her their support

The current proposal is expected to be defeated in Parliament by a large margin.

But speaking on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, Barclay said the vote would take place on schedule.

“The vote is going ahead because it’s a good deal and it’s the only deal,” he said, adding that MPs should allow “the perfect to be the enemy of the good”.